New Armoured Speed Cameras Installed in Longdowns, Cornwall

New specially armoured speed cameras have been installed in Longdowns , Cornwall , after a series of vigilante attacks . The cameras have a steel box encasing the pole and anti-climb spikes to deter vandals.

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of causing damage to speed cameras.

