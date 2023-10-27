New Apple TV Documentary Explores Enfield Haunting

The story of the Enfield Haunting captivated the world when two sisters revealed the presence of a poltergeist in the suburban semi-detached home. Now 284 Green Street in North London will once again be the centre of attention when a new Apple TV documentary examines the spooky goings on behind the front door of the house. Ahead of the film, MailOnline was given exclusive access to the property to re-visit the rooms where a teenage girl was photographed apparently levitating above her bed. All traces of the decor from the 1970s have gone and a mother-of four who now lives in the house insists she has never experienced anything out of this world taking place. It was in the late 1970s that the Hodgson family became instantly famous when they revealed what had taken place in the three-bedroom property opposite a primary school in the borough of Enfield. Teenager Janet Hodgson said she had been taken over by the spirit of an old man who once lived in the house and was even photographed levitating above her bed by a newspaper photographer sent to investigate the bizarre goings o Read more:

DailyMailUK »

New Apple TV Documentary Explores Enfield HauntingA new Apple TV documentary examines the spooky goings on behind the front door of 284 Green Street in North London, where a teenage girl was photographed apparently levitating above her bed. The house was previously famous for the Enfield Haunting in the late 1970s. Read more ⮕

New Apple TV Documentary Explores Enfield HauntingA new Apple TV documentary examines the spooky goings on behind the front door of 284 Green Street in North London, where a teenage girl was photographed apparently levitating above her bed. The house was previously famous for the Enfield Haunting in the late 1970s. Read more ⮕

The Enfield Poltergeist: True story behind the haunting Apple TV documentary seriesThe Enfield Poltergeist delves into claims of supernatural activity that occurred at a council house in London between 1977 and 1979 Read more ⮕

Still Wakes the Deep gets haunting new trailerDeveloper The Chinese Room has dropped a new trailer for its upcoming horror game set on an oil rig, Still Wakes the Deep, as part of the Xbox Partner Preview show. Read more ⮕

The Enfield Poltergeist: How director of Apple TV's new docudrama used the Hodgson sisters and 200 hours of tapesThe Enfield poltergeist has been dubbed the 'world's most famous poltergeist'. The photographer who witnessed the paranormal activity tells Sky News his theory - while the director of a new Apple TV docuseries shares what he wants viewers to think. Read more ⮕

The Enfield Poltergeist: Why the unexplained mystery that shocked 1970s Britain continues to disturbIn 1977, reports of supposedly paranormal goings-on in a north London house made headlines – and with a new TV series and play about events, they still confound, writes Natasha Tripney. Read more ⮕