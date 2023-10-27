New Apple TV Documentary Explores Enfield Haunting

The story of the Enfield Haunting captivated the world when two sisters revealed the presence of a poltergeist in the suburban semi-detached home. Now 284 Green Street in North London will once again be the centre of attention when a new Apple TV documentary examines the spooky goings on behind the front door of the house. Ahead of the film, MailOnline was given exclusive access to the property to re-visit the rooms where a teenage girl was photographed apparently levitating above her bed. All traces of the decor from the 1970s have gone and a mother-of four who now lives in the house insists she has never experienced anything out of this world taking place. It was in the late 1970s that the Hodgson family became instantly famous when they revealed what had taken place in the three-bedroom property opposite a primary school in the borough of Enfield. Teenager Janet Hodgson said she had been taken over by the spirit of an old man who once lived in the house and was even photographed levitating above her bed by a newspaper photographer sent to investigate the bizarre goings o Read more:

Woman 'Possessed' by Enfield Poltergeist Claims It's 'Never Left Her'The woman who was 'possessed' by the Enfield Poltergeist has claimed that the haunting has never left her. The family experienced knocking noises, moving furniture, and flying objects. Janet, who was 11 at the time, appeared to be possessed by the spirit of a man who had previously lived in the house. The hauntings stopped after Janet was moved into a children's home. In a docu-drama series about the Enfield Poltergeist, Janet reveals that she still feels the presence of the spirit. The tapes of the haunting were made by Maurice Grosse, a paranormal investigator, who lived with Janet and her family for two years. In one recording, Janet speaks in a gruff voice, identifying itself as Bill Wilkinson, who died in the house. Peggy, Janet's mother, also found her daughter with a curtain wrapped around her neck, narrowly saving her from being strangled. Read more ⮕

