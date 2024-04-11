New AI Method Captures Uncertainty in Medical Images

A new artificial intelligence (AI) method has been developed to capture uncertainty in medical images. The method, which was developed by researchers, aims to improve the accuracy of medical diagnoses by providing a measure of uncertainty in the predictions made by AI algorithms. This can help doctors make more informed decisions and potentially reduce errors in diagnosis.

The researchers trained the AI algorithm using a large dataset of medical images and then tested its performance on a separate set of images. The results showed that the AI method was able to accurately capture uncertainty in the images, providing valuable information for doctors. This development has the potential to enhance the use of AI in medical imaging and improve patient care

