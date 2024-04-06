The Department for Work and Pensions ( DWP ) has announced a new £812 loan available to those in receipt of benefits, which will not require repayment for two years due to amendments in borrowing regulations . These DWP loans are designed to manage unforeseen expenses such as home appliance replacements.

Current policy stipulates that Budgeting Loans must be repaid within two years; however, effective from December 2024, those accepting a new Budgeting Advance loan will have an extended repayment period of two years instead of the usual one year. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt previously addressed this change during his Spring Statement and Budget discussions. He mentioned in the Commons on March 6: "Nearly one million households on Universal Credit take out Budgeting Advance loans to pay for more expensive emergencies like boiler repairs or help getting a job", reported Birmingham Liv

Loan Benefits Borrowing Regulations DWP Budgeting Advance Repayment Period Unforeseen Expenses Home Appliances

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



leedslivenews / 🏆 118. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DWP loans of £812 for people on Universal Credit can repaid over two yearsBudgeting Advance loans taken out from December 2023 onwards can now be repaid over 24 months.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Millions eligible for DWP £812 loan you don't need to repay for two yearsThe new rule change has come into force at the start of April

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

Struggling families to get up to £812 cash boost to help towards household costsAnd help pay for unexpected costs

Source: Netmums - 🏆 42. / 63 Read more »

DWP sparks protests over 'inhumane' new rulesThe DWP has seen protests block roads outside Parliament as critics demonstrated over benefits claimants being failed

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

New calls for 'urgent’ State Pension compensation from DWP for all WASPI womenMPs have called for 'fair and fast' compensation for 3.8 million women impacted by changes to the State Pension age.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Date new DWP payment rates will start for all benefit claimantsBenefit payments from the DWP and HMRC will increase in April

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »