New £30m Nottinghamshire facility to boost businesses through automation

A new £30m Nottinghamshire facility aiming to give the region's firms a vital competitive edge has taken a key step forward. Ashfield District Council has submitted plans for a new multi-million pound facility off Low Moor Road in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, which it hopes will boost the potential of businesses across the East Midlands and the rest of the United Kingdom through high-tech automation .

The authority's Automated Distribution and Manufacturing Centre (ADMC) would make Nottinghamshire and the wider region competitive in the fields of automated distribution and manufacturing, according to councillors. The large and purpose-built facility will research and develop new products, test cutting edge processes, and educate businesses and workers on how to use them. These new automated methods will help both large and smaller companies face current and future challenges like low productivity, according to Councillor Matthew Relf, who is executive lead member for growth, regeneration and local planning at Ashfield District Council. "Automation is frequently seen as a job killer, but it is about making the mundane easier so that people can do more valuable work," he said. Poll: How worried are you about Nottingham City's Council budget proposals? "People who use a dishwasher or even an Excel spreadsheet already make use of automation, but we're trying to get more businesses to take advantage of the boost this can give the

Nottinghamshire Facility Competitive Edge Ashfield District Council Multi-Million Pound High-Tech Automation Automated Distribution And Manufacturing Centre Research Develop Products Cutting Edge Processes Educate Businesses Workers Challenges Low Productivity Automation Job Killer Valuable Work Dishwasher Excel Spreadsheet Boost

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Nottinghamshire country park planned to memorialise D.H. Lawrence and mining historyA new country park in Nottinghamshire is being proposed to honor author D.H. Lawrence and the area's mining heritage. The park would connect the D.H. Lawrence Birthplace Museum to two nature reserves, preserving the region's cultural and literary significance. The park would be named after Lawrence, who was born and raised in Eastwood, and would link sites related to mining and Lawrence's upbringing.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

New discount store opens in Nottinghamshire townFrom furniture and household items to clothing and pet supplies, the store has it all

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Vibrant new mural unveiled at Nottinghamshire railway stationThe stunning mural was officially opened on Good Friday

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

New Irish bar opening in Nottinghamshire town 'spoilt for choice'New green signage decorated with clovers has appeared at the former Koko premises

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

More than 140 new homes approved off main Nottinghamshire roadThe estate, near Bestwood County Park, has been given the go-ahead

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »