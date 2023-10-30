Neville slams ’embarrassing’ Man Utd player in ‘shambles’ and insists captain is ‘not conning anyone’

The Red Devils lost their three-match winning run with two goals from Erling Haaland and another from Phil Foden putting Erik ten Hag’s men to the sword in the Manchester derby.demonstrates that Man Utd have a long way to go to be considered a challenger for a top-four position this term.

Neville labelled Man Utd winger Antony “embarrassing” for kicking out at Man City’s Jeremy Doku late in the game at Old Trafford with the Belgium international squaring up to the Brazilian as a result.

“He’s right, Doku, he’s absolutely right,” Neville said on Sky Sports after Doku responded. “Antony just had a kick at him, absolutely right Doku.When watching the replay of the challenge, Neville added: “That’s absolutely ridiculous, I’d just send him off, it’s absolutely ridiculous from Antony. It’s embarrassing. headtopics.com

“There you go,” Neville said. “The problem is he’s running round trying ‘to do’ people. He’s tried ‘to do’ John Stones and he’s ended up hurting himself. “Stones has seen him coming and said ‘have that’. He’s a massive talent Bruno Fernandes but he’s not conning anyone in what he’s been doing these last few minutes.”“They think it cons everybody but half the crowd have left because they know what they are. Running around kicking some people when you’re 3-0 down is no good’.Bruno Fernandes and Antony get both barrels but no-one escapes censure at Manchester United after their lower-league FA Cup performance at Old Trafford.

Man Utd legend Keane tells Ten Hag to strip 'whinging' Fernandes of captaincy: 'It really isn't acceptable' Manchester United legend Roy Keane thinks Erik ten Hag should strip Bruno Fernandes as captain after their 3-0 loss to Manchester City.Manchester United were thrashed 3-0 by rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford, and it's fair to say that Gary Neville and Roy Keane weren't happy.

