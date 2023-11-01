Neville singles out three players as he blasts first-half disaster vs Newcastle

Gary Neville likened Manchester United to an under-nine team as the Reds shipped two first-half goals to Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup last 16 tie.

Erik ten Hag's side conceded twice in quick succession at Old Trafford as Miguel Almiron and Lewis Hall struck for the visitors. Both goals were well taken but United's defending on each occasion left a lot to be desired.

For the first Tino Livramento ran half the length of the pitch to tee up Almiron before Newcastle took advantage of half the United team switching off as Hall scored their second. And Neville was left staggered by the dismal defending of his former side, questioning the Reds' awareness and defensive intelligence.ALSO READ: United midfielder suspended for potential Carabao Cup quarter-final headtopics.com

"You can't say it hasn't been coming," said Neville as Newcastle took the lead through Almiron after a stirring run from Livramento. "Manchester United have just lost their discipline in the last 10 minutes. They have looked anxious, the crowd have been quiet.

" Garnacho just gets muscled off it, Reguilon goes round him and Livramento's run is wonderful but he goes past Mason Mount like he is not there. Then he ignores the first run of Gordon when he could have played it and then finds Almiron. Dalot is sleeping and Almiron is not, he is on the move, he is rapid and Dalot cannot get back." headtopics.com

Neville went on to describe United as being like an "under-nines team" after Hall's strike doubled Newcastle's lead. The Reds were booed off the pitch at half-time with Ten Hag making two changes at the break, introducing Sofyan Amrabat and Aaron Wan-Bissaka as Casemiro and Diogo Dalot made way.

