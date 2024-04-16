Neutralisation of Iran's Missile Barrage Highlights Benjamin Netanyahu's Reliance on Other Nations

Neutralisation of Iran ’s missile barrage on highlights Benjamin Netanyahu ’s reliance on other nationsnot only highlighted the extent and sophistication of the air defences protecting the Jewish state, but also its reliance on other nations to implement them.

By giving advance warning of the attack, it seems Iran wanted to ensure its bombardment would not cause substantial damage – although analysts disagree to what extent Tehran was hoping some missiles would penetrate air defences.It’s safe to assume Tehran was concerned that too much destruction might prompt the all-out conflict with Israel it doesn’t want, while too little would demonstrate the strength of Israel’s defences. It seemed the latter occurred.

His use of the term “regional coalition” was significant. Jordan, politically speaking, took a bullet for Israel. The Arab country, home to more than a million Palestinian refugees, is already facing unrest over Israel’s brutal assault on Gaza, which has reportedlyin some areas. On Saturday night, Jordanians criticised their government on social media for risking missile debris falling on their heads to protect Israel.

“Israel has acted a lot of times during the last 20 years in Iran. On Iranian soil we killed Iranian scientists and generals and Iran hardly reacted to any of these worldly acts. We also bombed twice or three times a week in Syria without an Iranian response. So, if this time, the Iranians decided to respond, it doesn’t mean that we have lost our deterrence.”

“My guess is that we don’t have even 10 per of this number of intercept missiles needed to take them out,” he says. “So, if they start launching, both Hezbollah and Iran, Israel will run out of defence capabilities in a very short period of time. It is true that we can hit them back and they will pay a high price, too. But everyone loses.”

