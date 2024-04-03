Network Rail Announces Five-Year Investment Plan for Scotland's Railway

Network Rail has announced the start of its five-year investment plan to deliver a safe, green, and reliable railway for passengers, freight customers, and taxpayers across the country. From April 2024 until March 2029, £4.9billion will be invested to improve punctuality, reduce delays, and make Scotland's railway more 'resilient' in the face of changing weather conditions. Over £1bn of investment in maintaining Scotland’s Railway.

Continued investment in new technology to help monitor the impact of extreme weather. Dedicated plans for taking climate action and reducing the railway’s carbon footprint. Alex Hynes, managing director of Scotland’s Railway, said: “The plan we have announced today will help us deliver a safe and reliable railway for our customers and one which supports the social and economic growth of the communities we serve

