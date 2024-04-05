Netflix's Scoop to Dramatize Prince Andrew's BBC Interview

The Duke of York's notorious BBC Newsnight interview is being thrust back into the limelight due to a brand new Netflix dramatisation that premieres on Friday, 5 April. Titled Scoop , the film reveals how the BBC team landed the disastrous interview, which ultimately led to Prince Andrew 's exile from Royal life. Actor Rufus Sewell steps into the shoes of the prince, with parts of the interview by Emily Maitlis, portrayed by Gillian Anderson , recreated for the show.
The drama also portrays Andrew at his residence, Royal Lodge in Windsor, which he shares with his former wife Sarah Ferguson. However, he previously resided at Buckingham Palace in London, where several assertions have been made about the eccentric nature of his bedroom. A number of ex-Palace employees have come forward to share what they witnessed in the room during their tenure there, including teddies on the bed
