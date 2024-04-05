Netflix's New Drama 'Scoop' Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Transformation of Gillian Anderson and Rufus Sewell

After weeks of anticipation, Netflix 's brand new real-life drama Scoop is finally here! The big budget drama focuses on the gripping narrative surrounding Emily Maitlis' groundbreaking and now iconic Newsnight interview with Prince Andrew back in 2019. This broadcast sent shockwaves through the public, sparking widespread uproar over Prince Andrew 's association with Jeffrey Epstein and ultimately lead to his withdrawal from public life as a Duke.
To coincide with the release, the show's two leads, Gillian Anderson and Rufus Sewell took to social media to share a cheeky glimpse behind the scenes of production, including the application of prosthetics to transform them into the real-life characters they were portraying. Taking to Instagram, the duo shared a carousel of images showing the transformation process, complete with plenty of silly faces to lighten the mood during the long proces
Netflix Drama Scoop Gillian Anderson Rufus Sewell Transformation Newsnight Prince Andrew
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 108. / 51 Read more »