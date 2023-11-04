Netanyahu warns Hezbollah leader after conflict extends to more than one front

Benjamin Netanyahu has warned Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah not to test Israel after Nasrallah said the conflict between Israel-Hamas had extended to more than one front. Netanyahu stated that Hezbollah would pay dearly for any further attacks. Nasrallah's comments raised concerns about a wider conflict in the region.

Iran's backing has given Hezbollah modern weaponry and Nasrallah has proven to be a competent military leader - but Israel has threatened 'unimaginable' attacks if the group gets fully involved in the war.

The Israeli military says it is on 'high alert' on the Lebanese border after attacks by Hezbollah, whose chief has spoken for the first time since the war broke out. And the parents of Humza Yousaf's wife have made it out of Gaza - two of nearly 100 Britons allowed to leave today.

