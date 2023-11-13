Netanyahu: Palestinian Civilians Killed in Gaza Are 'Collateral Damage'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday, November 12, that Palestinian civilians being killed en masse are simply “collateral damage” in his military’s destruction of Gaza. The right-wing leader appeared on multiple cable news shows to speak on the current state Israel’s monthlong siege on Gaza, which human rights experts have warned amount to ethnic cleansing and war crimes.

For much of his appearances, Netanyahu attempted to downplay both his responsibility in the deadly October 7 attack on Israelis as well as his military’s role in killing Palestinians.More than 11,100 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed since Israel’s violence escalated on October 7, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Thousands are still trapped under the rubble of destroyed buildings and homes, and millions are displaced and being forced to reside in Gaza refugee camps that areIn Israel, the death toll stands at more than 1,200, most of whom were killed in the October 7 attack by Hama

