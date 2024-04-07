Netanyahu declares Israel one step from victory over Hamas

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that Israel is one step away from victory over Hamas . The Israel i Defense Forces ( IDF ) have announced the withdrawal of troops from South Gaza , describing it as an operational move. Netanyahu, however, has stated that there will be no ceasefire without the return of hostages. Israel has been engaged in a brutal war to eliminate the Hamas terror group from the densely populated 25-mile-long area.

The deaths of seven people, including three Brits, in an aid convoy struck by an Israeli missile has increased pressure on Netanyahu. Despite ongoing talks, tens of thousands of Israelis protested for the release of the hostages. Palestinian civilians have been forced to flee as Israel continues its efforts to destroy Hamas

Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Hamas IDF Ceasefire Hostages War Brutality Gaza Palestinians Protest

