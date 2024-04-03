Neil Warnock Receives Retirement Gift from Rival Fans

Neil Warnock, a former tricky winger, has received a retirement gift from rival fans as Stoke fulfills his dream send-off with an incredible chant. Warnock had a successful playing career before transitioning into coaching in 1981.

He managed several clubs, including Gainsborough Trinity, Burton Albion, Scarborough, and Notts County. Despite his popularity with fans, he was controversially sacked from Notts County and went on to manage Oldham and Bury.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheSun / 🏆 64. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Leeds United Manager Neil Warnock Announces RetirementNeil Warnock, the former manager of Leeds United, has retired from football management. Despite being considered for the Plymouth Argyle job, Warnock has decided to step away from the sport.

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »

Neil Warnock's Aberdeen disaster blasted by respected punditWarnock's spell as interim manager yielded just two wins in eight matches in all competitions.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Neil Warnock managerial return mooted less than a month after Aberdeen exitThe 75-year-old is without a club after his stint at Aberdeen lasted just 33 days.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Neil Warnock forgets Aberdeen disaster as he hypes up quickfire dugout returnThe Argyle may have already been handed out - but that hasn't stopped Warnock talking himself up for it.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Neil Warnock quits as Aberdeen interim boss as Dons close in on new bossThe 75-year-old replaced Barry Robson on an interim basis but has now left his role.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Neil Warnock explains decision behind shock Aberdeen exitJust minutes after leading the Reds to the semi finals of the Scottish Cup, Warnock dropped a bombshell by revealing that he would immediately step down from his position.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »