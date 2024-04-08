Neil Lennon criticizes Philippe Clement over 'moral victory' claim in Old Firm match

Neil Lennon has criticized Philippe Clement for claiming a ' moral victory ' in the Old Firm match. Lennon expressed his disappointment in Clement's comments, stating that in the Old Firm , you either win or lose.

The match ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw, with Rangers fighting back twice to secure a point.

