Neighbours thought gunshots that killed rappers were fireworks

Saydi Abu Sheikh (pictured) and Zakariya Jeilani Mohamed were killed in a five-minute ‘revenge’ attack (Picture: PA) Two rappers were stabbed and shot repeatedly when gunmen burst into a house and turned it into a ‘scene of bloody carnage’, the Old Bailey has heard. Saydi Abu Sheikh, 23, and Zakariya Jeilani Mohamed, 31, were massacred in a bedroom during a five-minute ‘revenge’ attack in Ilford, east London, at about midnight last October 25.

’ More: Trending'Evil' children armed with chainsaws and axes destroy £1,200,000 listed homeStorm Ciarán: School closures and travel chaos as UK braces for 100mph 'weather bomb'‘Sickening’ Madeleine McCann update could be final puzzle piece The survivor, Ali Sheikh, later told police: ‘The males at the door then forced open the front door and fired two gunshots straight away.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: MetroUK »

Neighbours' horror as woman killed in home after night in pub'We're all just very shocked. You just don't expect it. Especially when its happened literally 20ft away from you' Read more ⮕

Police surround apartments as neighbours 'worried and upset'Officers have been stationed at the Waterloo Warehouse apartments for around 24 hours Read more ⮕

Neighbours Left 'Gutted' by Lottery WinA couple who won £392,000 in the People's Postcode Lottery were disappointed that their friends were not present to celebrate with them. Read more ⮕

Neighbours' shock as murder probe sparked after woman found dead in tower block'I only knew her to say hello to. I probably only saw her twice this year. But she was nice. It’s just a big shock.' Read more ⮕

Five Men Jailed for Sexually Abusing Teenage Girls in RochdaleFive men from Rochdale have been sentenced to jail for sexually abusing teenage girls after plying them with alcohol and drugs. The abuse took place over several years in the mid 2000s. The case came to light when one of the victims disclosed her experience during a course on child sexual exploitation. The victim described being coerced into sexual acts by the men and threatened with violence if she refused. The men were identified as Mohammed Ghani, Jahn Shahid Ghani, and Insar Hussain, who would meet the victim at a flat known as the 'Butcher's Flat' in Rochdale. Read more ⮕

The five moments that defined Rovanpera's second WRC titleKalle Rovanpera secured his second successive World Rally Championship title with a round to spare at the Central European Rally, becoming the youngest two-time champion in the competition's history. Here is how the the Finn rewrote the record books Read more ⮕