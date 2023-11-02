Neighbours raging over 'vile stench' from Glasgow landfill site demand hearing

A controversial bid to extend the life of an east end landfill site — that residents complain causes “horrendous” smells — has sparked calls for a public hearing.
Cllr Kerr said residents have “made their position towards the proposed extension to Patersons’ landfill crystal clear — they have had enough. Over 270 representations have been made to the application and the vast majority object to it.” READ MORE: Glasgow mum loses 7-stone after 'squeezing' herself into dodgem at the shows
One objector, Audrey McGuinness, described the site as “a blight on our community” which causes “numerous issues” such as “noise, heavy traffic, road conditions, dust and litter”.Another resident, Russell Reid, said: “I regularly cannot have my windows open at home without offensive odours from the site entering my home.”Patricia Boateng’s objection stated: “I can’t use my garden during the nice weather and I can’t hang a washing out. headtopics.com
Patersons intends to increase the capacity of existing landfill waste containment cells to extend operation by “an additional two to four years” before “ceasing waste filling operations”. It added: “It is clear to the applicant and encouraging for the environment that alternative waste management processes are being developed to replace the need for landfill.”
The application stated the site is “ideally located” and “considered to be an environmentally suitable and efficient solution” for the area’s landfilling requirements. It was lifted in February, allowing the company to accept all waste allowed under its permit. Patersons apologised for the smell in late 2022 and said site infrastructure had been upgraded. headtopics.com