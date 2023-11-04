Neck guards not mandatory for Elite Ice Hockey League players despite tragic accident

Wearing a neck guard will not be mandatory for Elite Ice Hockey League players despite the "freak accident'" which claimed the life of Nottingham Panthers star Adam Johnson. The 29-year-old forward died following a game at the Sheffield Utilita Arena on Saturday (October 28) which saw him receive a cut to his neck from a blade. Calls have been made in the wake of the tragedy for neck guards to become mandatory across all levels of ice hockey

. The English Ice Hockey Association, which manages all English levels of ice hockey below the elite league, has already said that it will make wearing a neck guard mandatory from January 2024. But ahead of this weekend's fixtures, a spokesperson for the Elite Ice Hockey League said: "We are devastated by the loss of Adam’s life, and our thoughts remain with his family, team mates and everyone else affected during this difficult time. Player safety and welfare is our top priority and we work with players, officials, clubs, and the relevant authorities to review research and advice to understand how we continually enhance the safety of our sport. Do you feel safe in Nottingham city centre? Let us know here. "All clubs continue to follow the existing guidance from the International Ice Hockey Federation, that the use of a... neck laceration protector is recommende

