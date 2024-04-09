Nearly Three in 10 UK Adults Struggling Financially, Research Finds

Nearly three in 10 (28%) UK adults were not coping financially, or finding it difficult to cope, in January 2024, according to research conducted by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The study found that 60% of adults in households with an income of under £15,000 a year were struggling financially, compared to 16% of adults with a household income of £50,000 or more. Additionally, 55% of single adults with financially dependent children reported financial difficulties .
The research also highlighted that 55% of unemployed individuals and 57% of those not in work, such as students or full-time carers, were also struggling financially. Furthermore, 50% of renters reported financial difficulties, compared to 24% of mortgage holders and 11% of homeowners. The study also revealed regional disparities, with a North/South divide apparent in the results for the English regions
UK Adults Financial Difficulties Low-Income Households Single Adults Financially Dependent Children Unemployed Individuals Renters Regional Disparities
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »
Source: leponline - 🏆 50. / 63 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »
Three quarters of children want more time in nature, research suggestsThe Government has been urged to ensure children are no more than a 15-minute walk from green space.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »