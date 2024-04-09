Nearly Three in 10 UK Adults Struggling Financially, Research Finds

Nearly three in 10 (28%) UK adults were not coping financially, or finding it difficult to cope, in January 2024, according to research conducted by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The study found that 60% of adults in households with an income of under £15,000 a year were struggling financially, compared to 16% of adults with a household income of £50,000 or more. Additionally, 55% of single adults with financially dependent children reported financial difficulties .

The research also highlighted that 55% of unemployed individuals and 57% of those not in work, such as students or full-time carers, were also struggling financially. Furthermore, 50% of renters reported financial difficulties, compared to 24% of mortgage holders and 11% of homeowners. The study also revealed regional disparities, with a North/South divide apparent in the results for the English regions

UK Adults Financial Difficulties Low-Income Households Single Adults Financially Dependent Children Unemployed Individuals Renters Regional Disparities

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Observer_Owl / 🏆 18. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SRF announces grant to support research on SynGAP-Related Disorder in adultsThe SynGAP Research Fund 501(c) today announced a grant to Dr. Danielle Andrade, Dr. Miles Thompson, Dr. Ryan Yuen, Dr. Rogier Kerssebook, and Dr. Anatoljevna Anna Kattentidt to support research on SynGAP-Related Disorder (SRD) in adults.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Research reveals nearly half of UK are aware of illicit tobacco and vape salesIllicit tobacco and vapes sold on the black market linked to organised crime are causing huge risk to communities.

Source: leponline - 🏆 50. / 63 Read more »

NHS sending urgent message to all adults of certain age in three UK areasIt comes amid a surge in cases of measles with a urgent plea for MMR vaccine jabs

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

New Research Identifies Three Distinct Multiple Sclerosis Endophenotypes for Personalized TreatmentA recent study has identified three distinct endophenotypes of multiple sclerosis, which could lead to personalized treatment options for patients. The research highlights the importance of individualized approaches in managing the disease.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Three quarters of children want more time in nature, research suggestsThe Government has been urged to ensure children are no more than a 15-minute walk from green space.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Three swimming pools in Shropshire to get nearly £390,000 to help cut running costsCash from the Government is being splashed on three swimming pools in Shropshire to help them cut running costs.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »