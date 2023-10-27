NBA players’ gorgeous wives and girlfriends: from Joel Embiid to LeBron James

Another NBA season has started, and whether you’re sitting courtside watching the Cleveland Cavaliers or catching the Los Angeles Lakers on the small screen, it’s a great time to catch up with our favorite players.to Teyana Taylor, who recently split from Iman Shumpert. As the likes of LeBron James and Steph Curry return to the court, we’re looking at the wives and girlfriends who support them through the season.

Savannah is raising a dynasty as her two eldest sons are already playing basketball, and in 2014 the couple had a third child, a daughter named Zhuri. As well as this, Savannah has apparently had several businesses over the years, from a juicery to a furniture line. The internet personality also launched a blog and YouTube channel with her daughter called '. They cemented their relationship publicly when they attended Super Bowl LIV together in 2020, and Kaitlin regularly supports the Miami Heats player by attending games.

Together they share daughter Rylee, who they welcomed in October 2019. Jimmy took paternity leave, missing the first three games of his Miami Heat debut to spend time with his new family. The 32-year-old has a degree in Public Relations, Advertising, and Applied Communication, from the University of Nebraska. Living in LA, she is also a model and lifestyle influencer.Model Anne de Paula married Philadelphia 76ers' MVP, Joel Embiid in summer 2023 after meeting through a mutual friend in 2018. Starting off as friends, the cute couple FaceTimed daily before pursuing their romance. Anne had the couple’s first child, Arthur Elijah, in 2020. headtopics.com

"His friends, his family and now with Arthur — he pushes all of us to be the best of ourselves. That's the type of person you want to have around."married Al Horford of the Boston Celtics in 2011. The couple dated for two years before marrying, and have had five children together.

