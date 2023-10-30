NBA legend Magic Johnson joins Tiger Woods, Michael Jordan and LeBron James to become fourth athlete...

The 64-year-old joins fellow Americans Tiger Woods, LeBron James and Michael Jordan as the only professional athletes to hit the incredibly high watermark.

Unlike the other megastars, the majority of Johnson’s success has come in retirement, having played for one of US sports most successful teams in the Lakers before calling it a day in 1996. Johnson’s sporting investments include stakes in the NFL’s Washington Commanders, MLB’s Los Angeles Dodgers, the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks and MLS outfit LAFC.

His biggest earner, though, is life insurance provider EquiTrust, but the legendary point guard’s portfolio is rather extraordinary, ranging from real estate, fast food and healthcare.finals MVP during the Lakers dominance in the 1980s, Johnson was likely one of the highest paid athletes of that decade, but that's nothing compared to now. headtopics.com

Forbes estimate that the former point guard earned around $40m during his 13-year career, less than a tenth of LeBron’s $479m and counting. Speaking earlier this year, Johnson insisted he could have become a billionaire sooner had he not turned down shares in Nike in the 1970s.LeBron James slams haters with x-rated defence of Anthony Davis in TV interviewAll The Smoke podcast"So I passed on the stocks. Can you imagine? 45 years, $5bn that stock would have been worth today."

