NatWest showed ‘serious failings’ in Nigel Farage account closure, probe finds

An independent investigation found that NatWest's decision to shut down Nigel Farage's Coutts account showed "serious failings," ITV News' Jasmine Cameron-ChilesheLaw firm Travers Smith was appointed to conduct a review in the wake of the debanking saga, which culminated inDame Alison made an “honest mistake” in disclosing details of the former Ukip leader’s bank account to a BBC journalist, the report read.

But the decision to shut down Mr Farage’s bank account was lawful, and predominately commercial, it reported. “Coutts considered its relationship with Mr Farage to be commercially unviable because it was significantly loss-making,” it said.

Mr Farage said earlier this year that Coutts had moved to shut down his account because his political beliefs did not align with the bank. NatWest’s chairman Sir Howard Davies said: “This report sets out a number of serious failings in the treatment of Mr Farage. headtopics.com

“Although Travers Smith confirm the lawful basis for the exit decision, the findings set out clear shortcomings in how it was reached as well as failures in how we communicated with him and in relation to client confidentiality.BBC apologises to Nigel Farage over 'inaccurate' reporting of bank accountThe report is the first stage of the probe which was commissioned by the NatWest board in July.

The City regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), said the report “has highlighted potential regulatory breaches and a number of areas for improvement”.Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know... headtopics.com

Read more:

itvnews »

NatWest showed ‘serious failings’ in Nigel Farage account closure, probe findsThe decision to shut down Mr Farage’s bank account was lawful, and predominately commercial, an independent review found. Read more ⮕

NatWest showed ‘serious failings’ in Nigel Farage account closure, probe findsThe decision to shut down Mr Farage’s bank account was lawful, and predominately commercial, an independent review found. Read more ⮕

Nigel Farage slams 'whitewash' report that finds 'serious failings' in the way NatWest shut down his...Nigel Farage shared his reaction to the news that ex-NatWest boss Alison Rose is set to receive a £2.4 million payout after she was forced to quit over leak to BBC about his Coutts bank account. He branded it a 'sick joke' in a Twitter video. Read more ⮕

Nigel Farage slams 'whitewash' report that finds 'serious failings' in the way NatWest shut down his...Nigel Farage shared his reaction to the news that ex-NatWest boss Alison Rose is set to receive a £2.4 million payout after she was forced to quit over leak to BBC about his Coutts bank account. He branded it a 'sick joke' in a Twitter video. Read more ⮕

NatWest showed ‘serious failings’ in Nigel Farage account closure, probe findsThe decision to shut down Mr Farage’s bank account was lawful, and predominately commercial, an independent review found. Read more ⮕

Nigel Farage criticizes 'whitewash' report on NatWest account closureAn independent review ruled that NatWest did not break the law when it shut down Nigel Farage's account with Coutts. While there were 'serious failings' in the way he was 'debanked', the review concluded it was mainly a commercial decision. Farage accused the law firm Travers Smith of taking a mealy-mouthed approach to the issue. Read more ⮕