Natural Solution for Removing Weeds in Gravel

Weeds growing in gravel can be a nuisance, but there's a quick and natural solution to tackle them in less than 24 hours without resorting to vinegar. These unwelcome plants, including broadleaf, henbit, purslane, chickweed, and dandelions, can sprout up between stones on patios and gravelled areas.
On the Gardening Hint and Tips Facebook page, Trudy Hurd shared a weed removal technique that she had heard about and subsequently found to be highly effective. Instead of using chemical weed killers from the store, Trudy used two household items: salt and boiling water.Her post read: "Someone on here said about killing gravel weeds with boiling water with salt and yes in less than 24 hours the weeds are wilting just thought I'd share.
"If you are applying the salt in an area where the long-term health of the soil is not an issue a much stronger mixture can be made such as a two to one or three to one." This amount of salt will definitely affect the pH levels of the soil over time and may cause it to become sterile.
Weeds Gravel Natural Solution Vinegar Weed Removal Salt Boiling Water
