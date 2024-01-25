Natural History Lover Searches for Endangered Fern on Isles of Scilly

Most other visitors to the Isles of Scilly are holed up with family and friends. But this natural history lover has other things on her mind: discovering a tiny endangered fern that 'blooms' in the middle of winter. It's become something of a seasonal tradition for Rosemary, to the bewilderment of her three children. "They all thought I was totally barking," she says of her trips to find the plant. "Obviously, it gave a certain flavour to Christmas.

" Rosemary dedicates her time to repeatedly returning to the islands to map rare and precious flora found almost nowhere else in Britain. She nearly drowned searching for one of the plants and is seeing first-hand the impacts of climate change. After decades of adventures on the archipelago, she says she is determined to share her knowledge with a new generation of conservationists. The Isles of Scilly, just off the coast of Cornwall, are made up of more than 100 islands, most of which are uninhabited





BBCScienceNews » / 🏆 87. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Creating Concept Art for History Documentary Ancient PowersConcept artist Tom Morton discusses the steps involved in creating concept art for the history documentary Ancient Powers.

Source: CreativeBloq - 🏆 40. / 65 Read more »

Northern Ireland to face biggest strike day in recent historyTrade unions say Northern Ireland will be brought to a standstill next Thursday during what's being billed as the biggest strike day in recent history. It's estimated that up to 170,00 workers will take to picket lines across the region amid the ongoing dispute over pay and conditions. They will include nurses, teachers, bus and train drivers along with police staff and civil servants and it means public services here will effectively shut down for the day as a result.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Skating the Elfstedentocht: A Test of EnduranceSkating nearly 125 miles on uneven natural ice through the Dutch province of Friesland, the Elfstedentocht is a test of physical and mental endurance like no other. Despite its rarity, it remains a national obsession in the Netherlands.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

West Belfast mum shares impact of skin diagnosisA West Belfast mum speaks about the impact of a skin diagnosis and her experience with a new mole on her leg. Due to a family history of skin cancer, she decided to have it examined by her GP.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Man sentenced for attempted sexual assault on woman in BelfastA 32-year old man, Mateusz Psujek, has been sentenced to 14 months in jail for attempting to sexually assault a woman in Belfast. Psujek, who has a history of similar offenses, will also spend an additional 18 months on licence after his release. The incident occurred in October 2022 when Psujek approached the woman on the Ravenhill Road and tried to assault her.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Arabella Chi Returns to Love Island: The Ladies Are WorriedArabella Chi's return to Love Island has caused concern among the female contestants. She has a history of dating other Love Islanders. Fans were surprised by Lucie Donlan's decision not to pursue a relationship with Kieran Nicholls.

Source: heatworld - 🏆 110. / 51 Read more »