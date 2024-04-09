Nato Deputy Warns UK to Prepare for War Amid Heightened Tensions

The UK should prepare for "something close to war", Nato 's deputy has told LBC, amid heightened tensions around the world. Speaking exclusively with Tom Swarbrick, Mircea Geoana noted that the UK "isn't perfectly prepared" for the onset of war should world lead to such a situation.The warning came as the Deputy General added Nato members had "neglected defence" in recent years, leaving countries, including the UK, unprepared.

Pushed on the subject of conscription, Mr Geoana added: "I think what we have to tell our citizens is, 'Listen, there is a more dangerous world'.He went on to add that "nobody is perfectly prepared" should an international conflict involving Nato be declared, adding that Ukraine becoming a member of both Nato and the EU was an inevitability.The news comes on the same day ISIS made terror threats against a number of stadiums hosting Champions League quarter final clashes across Europe - including The Emirates, Arsenal's home ground in north London. Speaking exclusively with LBC, Mr Geoana said: "We have neglected defence because we believed, all of us, that we are living in a more serene world, in a sort of, post-mortem world."And now we are waking up brutally to a new reality."What do we do? Do we give up? Or we start investing again?" he added.It comes as Mr Geoana noted America will still engage with Nato even if Trump wins the upcoming US electio

