Nationwide Adverts Banned for Misleading Consumers

Adverts for Nationwide featuring actor Dominic West have been banned for misleading consumers, after claiming the bank would not be closing its branches. One of the complaints came from rival bank Santander, who challenged whether the adverts were misleading. In the television ad, West, who recently played Prince Charles in The Crown, jokes about a large expenses bill for a company lunch before going on to talk about cutbacks and closing the branch.
When a colleague says that Nationwide – seen from their window over the road – is not closing branches, West replies: “We’re not Nationwide, are we?” A voiceover at the end says: “Unlike the big banks, we’re not closing our branches,” while on-screen text reads: “Publicly shared branch closures at Lloyds, bank of Scotland/Halifax, Natwest, Barclays, Santander and HSBC
