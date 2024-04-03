Nationwide Adverts Banned for Misleading Consumers

Adverts for Nationwide featuring actor Dominic West have been banned for misleading consumers, after claiming the bank would not be closing its branches. One of the complaints came from rival bank Santander, who challenged whether the adverts were misleading. In the television ad, West, who recently played Prince Charles in The Crown, jokes about a large expenses bill for a company lunch before going on to talk about cutbacks and closing the branch.

When a colleague says that Nationwide – seen from their window over the road – is not closing branches, West replies: “We’re not Nationwide, are we?” A voiceover at the end says: “Unlike the big banks, we’re not closing our branches,” while on-screen text reads: “Publicly shared branch closures at Lloyds, bank of Scotland/Halifax, Natwest, Barclays, Santander and HSBC

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Glasgow_Times / 🏆 76. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Irresponsible' Katie Price Instagram post and 'misleading' Nationwide ads with Dominic West banned by ASAPrice was warned her post must not appear again, while Nationwide was criticised by a rival for promises on bank branches.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Dominic West's Ads For Nationwide Banned By Standards AuthorityDaniel Welsh is a London-based entertainment journalist at HuffPost UK. His areas of expertise are film, TV and music. He particularly enjoys reality TV, Madonna and getting compliments about his hair.

Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 108. / 51 Read more »

Nationwide’s ‘not closing our branches’ ads banned by watchdogThe ads, featuring actor Dominic West, attracted 282 complaints over the bank’s claim that ‘unlike the big banks, we’re not closing our branches’.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Nationwide’s ‘not closing our branches’ ads banned by watchdogThe ads, featuring actor Dominic West, attracted 282 complaints over the bank’s claim that ‘unlike the big banks, we’re not closing our…

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Nationwide’s ‘not closing our branches’ ads banned by watchdogThe ads, featuring actor Dominic West, attracted 282 complaints over the bank’s claim that ‘unlike the big banks, we’re not closing our…

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Revealed: Cryptic adverts telling Waspi women their state pension age was risingThe shattered retirement dreams of millions of women have been blamed on the Government's failure to properly communicate state pension changes.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »