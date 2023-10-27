Nations League: England v Belgium - team news & build-up

Sarina Wiegman makes three changes to the England side who lost to the Netherlands last month. Midfielder Keira Walsh returns, while Manchester City's Chloe Kelly and Chelsea's in-form defender Niamh Charles start. Katie Zelem, Jess Carter and Rachel Daly drop to the bench.

Lauren James is unavailable and has returned to Chelsea under concussion protocols, while Villa's Lucy Parker has an ankle injury. England XI : Earps, Bronze, Bright, Greenwood, Charles, Walsh, Stanway, Toone, Hemp, Russo, Kelly. Substitutes: Morgan, Hampton, Kirby, Carter, Zelem, Wubben-Moy, Clinton, Daly, Le Tissier, Roebuck, Park, Keating.

