Nations Agree to Transition Away from Fossil Fuels at UN Climate Summit

Nations at the UN climate summit have agreed to transition away from fossil fuels. The talks in Dubai almost collapsed but a deal was reached to phase out coal, oil, and gas. However, small islands affected by climate change criticized the rushed agreement. The United States, United Kingdom, and European Union were among the nations pushing for a phase-out. Expectations were low for the UAE to take action against the fossil fuel industry.

The COP28 president's dual role as CEO of an oil company drew criticism. Despite this, the conference celebrated the historic achievement





BBCScienceNews » / 🏆 87. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Used EV Market Expected to Grow as Countries Transition to Electric VehiclesThe used EV market is predicted to rapidly expand as countries worldwide shift towards electric vehicles. Early adopters upgrading to EVs with new technologies are contributing to the growing stockpile of used EVs. The affordability of used EVs makes them an attractive option for those who cannot afford new ones. Tesla's lead of U.K. sales and deliveries, Michael Oates, highlights the important role of used EVs in the transition away from internal combustion engine cars.

Source: OilandEnergy - 🏆 34. / 68 Read more »

Reactive Technologies: Measuring Inertia for a Smooth Energy TransitionReactive Technologies in Teesside plays a vital role in ensuring the smooth operation of Britain's new energy system by measuring inertia. This helps balance electricity supply and demand as the country shifts away from fossil fuels.

Source: ftenergy - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

The Turbulent Transition to a Carbon-Neutral WorldThe transition to a carbon-neutral world will have both winners and losers, with changing energy-consumption patterns and trade flows. The effects will become more visible in 2024.

Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »

Israel and Hamas agree to temporary ceasefireUnder the ceasefire deal, Hamas will release hostages and Israel will allow aid trucks into Gaza. The ceasefire does not mean the end of the war.

Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 108. / 51 Read more »

Is the Global Energy Transition Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions?Several energy and climate experts have weighed in on whether the global energy transition is reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Norwegian energy consultancy Rystad Energy predicts that emissions will peak in just two years.

Source: OilandEnergy - 🏆 34. / 68 Read more »

Israel and Hamas Agree to Prisoner Exchange DealIsrael and Hamas have agreed to a prisoner exchange deal, with Israel set to release at least 50 of the hostages taken by Hamas during their attack in October.

Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 108. / 51 Read more »