National Rail Strikes Cause Travel Chaos

After nearly two years of industrial action, national rail strikes by drivers see another weekend of travel chaos . Train strikes have left them feeling 'absolutely betrayed', as the 22nd month of industrial action by drivers has sparked a Nick Cummings, 54, is a stay-at-home father from Leeds who was unable to attend an Abba Voyage concert in London on Saturday night after spending £200 on tickets for his wife's birthday.
Having been unable to claim compensation from train operators and the ticket seller - despite spending additional money on insurance. 'I feel absolutely betrayed and appalled by the lack of responsibility,' he added. 'I only found out on Wednesday that we wouldn't be able to go. Abba's first single. So it was going to be a special event anyway. Now we will have to stay at home and watch the rain... My wife is gutted.' Trains were halted on Friday and will be on Saturday and Monday, with a cancellation of overtime also in place from 4 to 9 Apri
