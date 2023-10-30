National media sense 'something building' at Everton after West Ham win

Everton issued the perfect response after a difficult week for the club, beating West Ham United 1-0 away from home on Sunday afternoon.

This victory has moved Sean Dyche's side five points clear of the relegation zone and has ensured the picture looks far brighter than it did only a couple of weeks ago.READ MORE: David Moyes sends 'difficult' Everton message after West Ham beaten at home

"This was proof that Everton, who moved five points clear of the bottom three with this deserved win, are a different proposition when Calvert-Lewin is fit and confident. The England international has had a horrible time with injuries but his importance shone brightly when he drove in his fourth goal of the season. headtopics.com

"After four games of the season, West Ham were nine points ahead of Everton; six games later, the gap is now only four. David Moyes’s team were downright dreadful in the first half, and though they were much improved in the second, they threatened mostly through the off-the-cuff individual skill of Lucas Paquetá and Mohammed Kudus, in particular, rather than slick attacking moves.

"Calvert-Lewin has four goals in his last six matches in all competitions. He is the international class attacker in this team and he now receives standing ovations from his crowd."Chris Beesley of the Liverpool ECHO wrote: "The last time Everton came to the London Stadium their manager was on the brink - but this time the Blues nailed the Hammers in front of both Farhad Moshiri and prospective new owner Josh Wander of 777 Partners. headtopics.com

