National Living Wage Could Rise Above Government Announcement

The national living wage could rise next year to well above what the Government has announced, according to a new report. The Resolution Foundation said stronger than expected wage growth means the figure could increase to around £11.46-an-hour next April, well above the £11 suggested by the Chancellor recently. The think tank said the national living wage is currently pegged to median hourly pay, so strong wage growth in recent months – average weekly earnings grew by 7.

8% in the three months to August – should increase its cash value next April. The foundation’s calculation implies the statutory rate will rise to £11.46-an-hour next year, up from the current £10.42. This would be a 10% increase in cash terms, the third largest percentage cash increase in the minimum wage during its 26-year history. Someone working a full-time job in the national minimum wage would currently earn £19,000 a year - meaning they would get an extra £1,900 a year from April. Nye Cominetti, senior economist at the Resolution Foundation, said: “The Chancellor has announced that the national living wage would rise to at least £11-an-hour next April. “This looks to be a rare case of a politician underpromising, as the actual rate is more likely to be around £11.46. This would be a huge pay increase that will help millions of low earners as they navigate the cost-of-living crisi

