National funding boost of more than £1 million awarded to Midlands' museums through new partnership

As current providers of the West Midlands Museum Development programme, The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust are set to develop a new Midlands Museum Development programme in partnership with Leicestershire County Council, which runs the current East Midlands Museums Development programme.

The funding will enable the two programmes to combine forces and deliver a region-wide Museum Development Midlands project between 2024 and 2026.It is hoped this project will support all 265 museums, encouraging them to consider and mitigate risks, to explore and respond to opportunities, while simultaneously benefitting communities and the heritage and culture sector.

"We look forward to combining our experience and resources to improve further the support we are able to give museums and their workforces in this vital sector.”Councillor Christine Radford, Leicestershire County Council cabinet member for adults and communities, said: “We are delighted that Arts Council England (ACE) have recognised the eclectic cultural offer that the Midlands has to offer. headtopics.com

From April 2024 to 2026, the Arts Council England will invest more than £3.3 million per year in the Museum Development programme across the country which will provide business-to-business support from museums.Emmie Kell, director of Museums and Cultural Property, Arts Council England, said: “We know how important museums are to their communities and all they do to help tackle isolation, build connections, foster creativity and instil a strong sense of place.

“We are delighted to be announcing our Museum Development partners across England who will help to deliver a refreshed Museum Development programme from April 2024.

