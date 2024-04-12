National Express adds more departures for Glastonbury Festival

Festival-goers across the UK can expect increased travel services from coach operator National Express . As the official coach travel partner of Glastonbury Festival , National Express has added 34 more departures this year to meet demand, taking the total number of locations served to 109. The company is expected to carry over 20% more passengers compared to 2023. A limited number of seats are still available to book, with return tickets starting from £31.50.

READ MORE: Get information on summer events sent straight to your phone READ MORE: Teen who had 'so much more love to offer' died after rare diagnosis National Express will be setting up a pop-up coach station within 100 metres of the festival gates, meaning revellers haven’t got far to go with their festival gear to secure the best spots to pitch-up. John Boughton, commercial director at National Express, said: “Demand for affordable and reliable public transport has never been greater and that includes travel to the summer’s hottest festivals and events. “We have over 25 years of experience operating special services direct to Glastonbury Festival and with our extensive nationwide network of modern coaches, we’re able to step up and put on additional routes to help even more people choose us as the savvy way to travel to the festival. It’s also good for the environment as the least carbon-intensive public transport optio

National Express Coach Glastonbury Festival Travel Passengers Departures

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



EchoWhatsOn / 🏆 74. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

National Express expands Glastonbury Festival coach routes with 34 new locationsThe coach operator has expanded its Glastonbury service to meet demand, with departures announced nationwide including from Manchester Airport, Bury, Oldham and Rochdale

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

National Express expands Glastonbury Festival coach routes with 34 new locationsThe coach operator has expanded its Glastonbury service to meet demand, with departures announced nationwide including from Manchester Airport, Bury, Oldham and Rochdale

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

National Express issues Glastonbury update ahead of festivalA big change is expected this year for festival-goers

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Coach operator adds 34 new routes to Glastonbury FestivalNational Express has expanded its Glastonbury service to meet demand, with departures announced nationwide

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

KNEECAP announced to perform at Glastonbury FestivalLast week the group performed on US talk show The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Full Glastonbury festival line-up 2024Canadian singer Shania Twain, London-born Dua Lipa, band Coldplay and American singer SZA have been announced as acts for Glastonbury 2024

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »