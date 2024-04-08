Natalie Portman Stars in Dior's Book Tote Club Shoot

Natalie Portman embraced her classy side as she starred in Dior 's latest shoot for the brand's Book Tote Club segment which was shared to Instagram on Sunday. The Oscar winner, 42 - who recently finalized her divorce from ex-husband Benjamin Millepied last month in March - appeared in an assortment of images and a video while exploring the Salle Labrouste library in Paris .
The actress - who has been an ambassador for the French company since 2011 - was chic in a pair of high-waisted, dark denim pants. She additionally wore a plain white shirt as well as a gray cardigan that was left unbuttoned at the front. Portman completed her overall look by slipping into a pair of black $1,050 Slingback pumps from the brand. Natalie Portman, 42, embraced her classy side as she starred in Dior's latest shoot for the brand's Book Tote Club segment which was shared to Instagram on Sunday The Oscar winner appeared in an assortment of images and a video while exploring the Salle Labrouste library in Paris Her brunette locks were parted to the side, and flowed down past her shoulders in light waves. Natalie carried a large, Dior book tote from the Spring/Summer 2024 collection which was designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri. In a series of snaps, the mother-of-two could be seen looking at a few books inside the stunning space with the colorful, patterned bag next to he
Natalie Portman Dior Book Tote Club Shoot Salle Labrouste Library Paris Fashion
