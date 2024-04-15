Nat Sciver-Brunt Becomes Wisden's Leading Cricketer in the World

Nat Sciver-Brunt has become the first English woman to be honoured as Wisden 's leading cricketer in the world, heading an awards list that also includes Harry Brook and Mark Wood among the almanack's five cricketers of the year. Sciver-Brunt takes top billing in the women's game following an outstanding run of form in 2023, with Australia captain Pat Cummins picking up the men's trophy having led his country to success in both the World Test Championship and 50-over World Cup.

There was also a distinct Ashes flavour to the historic cricketers of the year panel, the coveted once-in-a-career award dating back to 1889 and focused on performances during the preceding English summer. Brook appears on the back of scoring 363 runs at a shade over 40 in his maiden series against the Australians, capped by a fourth-innings turn of 75 in the pressure of a must-win home Test at Headingley.

