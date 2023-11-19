NASCAR Drive for Diversity Program Announces New Drivers for Next Year

The drivers were evaluated and selected after participating in a combine held in Concord, N.C. and Florence, S.C. The Drive for Diversity program was created in 2004 to develop and train top drivers from diverse backgrounds and experiences, both on and off the track. Rev Racing, which operates the program, brings together championship caliber executives, competition staff and equipment in a unique academy-style environment. The team is owned by Max and Jennifer Siegel is based in Concord.

Andrés Pérez de Lara, Lavar Scott, Nathan Lyons, Regina Sirvent, and Eloy Sebastián López Falcón will all be returning to the program next year. Joining the program for their first time are Lanie Buice, TJ DeCaire, Cassidy Keitt, and LaQuan McCoy Jr. “Next year marks the 20th anniversary of the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Driver Development Program and we’re celebrating this milestone by welcoming a very talented group of drivers,” said Brandon Thompson, NASCAR’s vice president of diversity and inclusio





