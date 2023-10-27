NASCAR at Martinsville: Our experts make predictions and picks as the Championship 4 takes shape

The Xfinity 500 at Martinsville will determine this season’s final four — who will spend the next three weeks racing for the title. Two drivers — Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson — are in. Two more will get in after Sunday’s race (2 p.m. ET). We asked our experts, Jordan Bianchi and Jeff Gluck, what to expect as the season draws closer to a conclusion… 1.

Jordan: Something would have to go terribly wrong for Byron to not advance. This is the safety net that being 30 points above the cut line and 20 points clear of Blaney for the final spot provides where you know you’re moving on even with just a so-so day. Advertisement 4. How intricate is the gamesmanship here with Hamlin and Truex Jr.

Read more:

The Athletic UK »

NASCAR playoffs: Who’ll get the last two Championship 4 spots at Martinsville?William Byron is sitting pretty. Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. are in trouble. Here's who we think will advance to the title race. Read more ⮕

2023 NASCAR Cup Martinsville II schedule, entry list, and how to watchMartinsville Speedway hosts the penultimate race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup season with two spots still up for grabs in the Championship 4. Read more ⮕

Hamlin's Martinsville position couldn't be 'more exciting'On paper, Denny Hamlin’s path to advance to the Championship 4 may look challenging but his crew chief, Chris Gabehart, believes his driver relishes the moment. Read more ⮕

Ross Chastain looks back at the fabled Martinsville ‘Hail Melon,’ one year laterOne year later, Ross Chastain reflects on his now-banned move at Martinsville that created one of the highlights of the NASCAR season. Read more ⮕

Currey secures full-time NASCAR Truck ride with Niece MotorsportsNiece Motorsports has announced Bayley Currey as the full-time driver of the No. 41 Chevrolet Silverado for the 2024 season. Read more ⮕

Britain's toughest hill climbs, according to a former National Hill Climb championship-winning cyclistBritain's toughest hill climbs on a bike Read more ⮕