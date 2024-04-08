NASA Tasked with Developing Coordinated Lunar Time

NASA has been asked to devise co-ordinated lunar time by 2026. The original 1960s NASA countdown clock was dismantled a decade ago this year. Could a new Moon time one replace it?Tonight’s solar eclipse shines a light on our current fascination with the Moon , just a week after the order to NASA from the US Office of Science and Technology Policy to develop a lunar standard time by 2026.

Not only does it illuminate a new Space Race for precision-timekeeping on the Moon, it shows just how strange time is at every level.couldn’t account for just how weird time is in space when, in 1967, he presented American watchmaker Hamilton with the task of designing Heywood’s watch to wear on his Pan-Am shuttle to the Moon station in. The all-round cosmic thinking didn’t go as far as to wonder what good a standard dial and GMT hour window would do for anyone in orbit around the Moon.Cut to 2024 and NASA has been tasked to work with international agencies to create a lunar standard time, known as Coordinated Lunar Time (abbreviated to ‘LTC’). Even more intriguing, neo-futurist watchmakersin Geneva this week. More of which later because, in order to get to grips with this very modern Space Race, it helps to get a basic insight into the science behind it.The physics involved in creating LTC are serious and strange, with so many variables to take into accoun

