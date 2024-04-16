NASA Seeks Commercial Space Sector's Help to Reduce Costs for Mars Sample Return Mission

NASA still wants to proceed with its Mars Sample Return mission but needs its cost to drop – so it's seeking help from the commercial space sector .for return to Earth , has struggled since its inception. A report issued by a NASA Independent Review Board last year found that the program's budget had exploded and this, along with" Mars Sample Return will be one of the most complex missions NASA has ever undertaken.
He also wants the Mars rocks to reach Earth before 2040, because"That's the same decade we want to put astronauts on Mars.” Both Nelson and Fox said several times on the call that MSR remains a priority mission for NASA and that they want the project to continue. Nelson explained that the agency made the choice to continue the program because it's too important to the US's science goals to cancel.
Hunt told us that he believes the US must succeed with MSR, but it has to move the timeline up."If NASA can't bring this forward the Chinese will have been there and done it," Hunt warned.
