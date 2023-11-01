Nasa’s Lucy spacecraft swoops past first of 10 asteroids on journey to Jupiter

Nasa’s Lucy spacecraft on Wednesday encountered the first of 10 asteroids on its long journey to Jupiter.
The spacecraft on Wednesday swooped past the pint-sized Dinkinesh, about 300 million miles away in the main asteroid belt beyond Mars.Lucy came within 270 miles of Dinkinesh, testing its instruments in a dry run for the bigger and more alluring asteroids ahead.
We expect that Lucy is at its closest approach to asteroid Dinkinesh at just 270 miles (430 km) away. But it's a quick hello, as Lucy speeds by the half-mile-wide asteroid at 10,000 mph (4.5 km/s)!Lucy’s main targets are the so-called Trojans, swarms of unexplored asteroids near Jupiter that are considered to be time capsules from the dawn of the solar system. headtopics.com
The spacecraft will swing past eight Trojans believed to be up to 10 to 100 times bigger than Dinkinesh. It is due to zip past the final two asteroids in 2033. Nasa launched Lucy two years ago. The spacecraft is named after the 3.2 million-year-old skeletal remains of a human ancestor found in Ethiopia in the 1970s.
Lucy will next swing past an asteroid named after one of the fossil Lucy’s discoverers, Donald Johanson. Hello Lucy! The spacecraft phoned home and is healthy. Now, the engineers will command Lucy to send science data from the Dinkinesh encounter to Earth. This data downlink will take several days. Thanks for following along today and stay tuned!One of two solar wings on the spacecraft remains loose. Flight controllers gave up trying to latch it down, but it is believed to be stable enough for the entire mission.Nasa returned its first samples of rubble from an asteroid in September. headtopics.com