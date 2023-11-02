NASA Releases Sinister Sounds of Space Playlist

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

NASA has compiled a playlist of sinister sounds from space on its website. The playlist includes sounds from Nasa's Juno Mission and the Cat's Eye nebula. Each clip ranges from 20 seconds to nearly a minute long. The agency explains that the misconception that there is no sound in space is due to the fact that most space is a vacuum, which doesn't allow sound waves to travel.

Nasa captures 'bones' of creepy cosmic hand reaching into outer spaceJust in time for Halloween. Read more ⮕

Poppy Playtime Chapter Three releases in DecemberEd has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people. Read more ⮕

Asda Releases Teaser for Christmas Advert Featuring Michael BubléAsda has given a sneak peek of its Christmas advert, featuring Michael Bublé, and announced the airing date for the full advert. The teaser takes viewers on a journey through a festive warehouse, leading to a mysterious door. The full advert will be aired on November 4. Read more ⮕

All the biggest November 2023 video game releases PS5, Xbox, PC, SwitchHere is a list of all the biggest video game releases coming out during November 2023 for PS5, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Read more ⮕

Pro-Palestine Activist Releases Mice in McDonald's as ProtestPolice have launched an investigation to track down the pro-Palestine activist who emptied a box of mice painted in the colour of the Palestinian flag onto the floor of a McDonald's before shouting 'f*** Israel' as horrified diners screamed. Read more ⮕

Pro-Palestine Activist Releases Mice in McDonald's as ProtestPolice have launched an investigation to track down the pro-Palestine activist who emptied a box of mice painted in the colour of the Palestinian flag onto the floor of a McDonald's before shouting 'f*** Israel' as horrified diners screamed. Read more ⮕