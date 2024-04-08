Nasa flights to chase solar eclipse

On Monday, two specialised Nasa flights will chase the solar eclipse in North America. Four scientists in two WB-57 flights will fly at 50,000ft (15,240m) along the eclipse's path of totality, collecting data on the Sun's corona.

Mallory Yates, who will be an equipment operator on one of those flights, talks to the BBC about what promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

