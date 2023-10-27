Napoli sporting director reveals chance of Liverpool and Chelsea-linked Osimhen leaving in January

Many clubs have been keeping an eye on the Italian outfit’s top talent after they won the Scudetto last season for the first time in 33 years.

But Meluso has poured cold water on reports Osimhen could leave in the winter. When asked about possible January exits from Napoli, he said: “No, no way. Absolutely not. On renewing Osimhen’s contract, which expires in 2025, Meluso added: “There will be a meeting between the president and Osimhen’s entourage over the next few weeks. It is part of the game and a little time is needed to think about it.”

“Liverpool are not in the market for a No.9. They have Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo to play that position at the moment, and all three of those players have the full faith of Jurgen Klopp. All are 26 or under, and seen as long-term players for the club. headtopics.com

“He took the No.9 shirt in the summer, and has now become the main striker for his country, and I expect him to go from strength to strength as this season goes on. He, for sure, is the future at Anfield, and I would not expect to see Liverpool spending big money on a centre-forward any time soon.”Liverpool and Chelsea will be ready to pounce if Victor Osimhen fails to agree a new Napoli contract, according to reports in Italy.

