Napoli Planning Audacious Bid for Manchester United's Willy Kambwala

Serie A champions Napoli are reportedly planning an audacious bid to sign Manchester United centre-back Willy Kambwala . The 19-year-old joined United from FC Sochaux in 2020 but this season has risen to the fore after the Reds suffered a devastating injury crisis. Lisandro Martinez, Jonny Evans and Raphael Varane were all unfit to face Jurgen Klopp's team so Erik ten Hag placed his faith in the Frenchman.

Kambwala showed experience beyond his years partnering with Harry Maguire as he became the latest academy product to make his name in the United starting XI this season. However, such performances in the heart of the Reds' defence do not go unnoticed and has attracted attention from Italy. READ MORE: Maguire fires five-word message to Kambwala READ MORE: Kambwala's United message fans will love According to Dot Sport, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is hoping to try and kickstart negotiations with Kambwala ahead of the summer transfer window. It is believed that the Naples club are on the lookout for a long-term replacement for Kim Min-Jae who left Italy for Bayern Munich in the summer. One player who looks destined to leave United this summer is Anthony Martial. The striker has been underwhelming for a few seasons now and his current groin injury appears to have ended any slight chance he could have had of earning a contract extension. Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Martial has emerged as an unlikely transfer target for Inte

