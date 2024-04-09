Nando's Removes Artwork After Customer Claims it Resembles Swastika

Nando's removed artwork hanging in one of its restaurants after a furious customer claimed it showed British soldiers 'arranged in the shape of a swastika'. Paul Watson, 58, was immediately 'offended' after he spotted the piece of art hanging on the wall of the Wallsend branch of the fast food chain in Tyneside in the North of England.

He claims that it compares the Armed Forces to the Nazis by having the four soldiers hold their guns while facing outwards in a circle - which he says resembles a swastika. Mr Watson insists they are British soldiers due to their helmets and guns - despite Nando's originating from South Africa. The food giant said the canvas was made by an unknown South African artist as part of a scheme to feature the country's up-and-coming creators and had been hanging in the restaurant since its opening in 2013 with no complaints. In a statement, the restaurant chain apologised and said they had removed it from the wall following the complain

