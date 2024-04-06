Naked Attraction's "Dirtiest" Episode Leaves Host Speechless

Naked Attraction host Anna Richardson was momentarily lost for words during what has been dubbed as the show's "dirtiest" episode to date. The episode in question saw 42 year old Luke from West Sussex, a logistics manager who had just returned from seven years in the Middle East, appear on the Channel 4 show looking for love or at least a date. He interacted with six women in the show's famous pods before he too took his clothes off.
The ensuing antics led one viewer to exclaim on Twitter: "That has to be one of the dirtiest things I've seen on the programme." The temperature in the studio soared when Luke encouraged the ladies to join in a game that left even the seasoned presenter Anna needing to compose herself, the Mirror reports. Luke, who is a lover of Eton mess, was questioned by Anna about his preference for the dessert, to which he replied with gusto: "It's a gorgeous dessert! " as reported by the Daily Sta
Naked Attraction Anna Richardson Luke Channel 4 Reality Show Dating Entertainment
