Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Announces New Class

A new class of basketball legends is headed to Springfield, Mass. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced its latest class Saturday, featuring 13 new members. Vince Carter , Chauncey Billups and Seimone Augustus headline this year’s group, but they are not the only names on the marquee. Michael Cooper , Walter Davis , Bo Ryan and Charles Smith are headed to the Hall of Fame too. Former guard Dick Barnett was elected through the men’s veterans committee.

Harley Redin, a longtime women’s basketball head coach at Wayland Baptist University, was chosen by the women’s veteran committee. Michele Timms, a longtime Australian National Team member and a former All-Star who had her number retired by the Phoenix Mercury, was voted in by the international committee. Jerry West, Doug Collins and Herb Simon will go to the Hall of Fame as well as contributors. The Athletic reported earlier in the week that , which will be formally enshrined in Augus

