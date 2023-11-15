Mystery debris thought to be evidence of alien technology turns out to be coal dust

A second verdict has been made on the mystery debris hoped to be evidence of alien technology, and the answer is… it’s coal dust. In June, Harvard professor and ‘UFO hunter’ Avi Loeb led a team to the Pacific in search of a meteorite crash site, hoping to prove it came from beyond our solar system.

Searching the Pacific Ocean floor where the meteorite IM1 was thought to have crashed on January 8, 2014, the team found hundreds of ‘spherules’, small round metallic balls measuring less than a millimetre, which they hoped were evidence of the meteorite. In analysis published in September, Professor Loeb claimed the spherules’ unusual chemical composition suggested they were in fact from another solar system – or possibly a piece of alien technology

